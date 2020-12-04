Biden Orders National Mask Mandate

JoeBiden is now making plans to tell you what do to once he's in office. Although, we don't know what will be the outcome of the election, Biden has begun to measure the drapes. The man who unsuccessfully ran for the big office three or four times feels confident enought to tell you what to do.

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled plans to ask Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office on CNN. "On the first day I'm inaugurated, I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask," Biden says. "Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction." Although Biden has previously discussed setting a mandatory mask mandate for the country, his 100-day request will not be enforced, he says.

So what happens when no one adheres to big Joe's ask? That's what the American Public would like to know. Under President Trump's leadership, states and cities made the call on public safety. I'm predicted that Biden's ask will soon become a tell.

The Obama Administration was known for its top down approach to government. Biden learned from his mentor Barrack. He tipped his hand that all federal buildings, airplanes, and anything under federal control, mask will be required if he gets into the Oval Office.

President Trump was reluctant to order anyone to wear a mask and for months the president didn't wear a mask in public. Biden spent a lot of time in his basement perhaps coming up with his mask mandate. Let's hope that the spread is over, before he has a chance to make it happen.