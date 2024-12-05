Big 12’s Yormark Smacks Broncos: ‘Boise played a game against the Big 10 and lost’

As the nation prepares for college football's championship week, Boise State Football is in the crosshairs of the Big 12 Commissioner Brent Yormark. The commissioner opened up his press conference promoting this weekend's Big 12 Championship Game by accusing the College Football Playoff Committee of choosing logos over resumes.

He repeated the phrase twice, pleading against Boise State's placement in the playoff bracket. "In no way should a group of five champion be ranked above our champion." He then said the Broncos have only played one game, Oregon, which they lost.

"Boise played a game against the Big 10 and lost, and that was their only power four opponent." The commissioner went on to criticize teams from other conferences with three losses, getting a spot over a two-loss Big 12 team.

KTVB Courtesy of YouTube KTVB Courtesy of YouTube loading...

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez responded to Yormak this afternoon in Boise during the Mountain West Championship Game press conference. "If Boise State wins, the committee has already awarded them a fourth seed, they would've beaten a ranked UNLV team and could be a three seed."

Editors note: Boise State could get the three seed if #18 Clemson beats #8 SMU.

Boise State has once again disrupted the power players of college football. Commissioner Yormark knows that if his team is not in the top four, it will cost his conference millions and could possibly blow up the Big 12. The game may be played on the field, but a real-life financial Game of Thrones is playing out before the first kickoff of this championship weekend.

Week 15 CFP Rankings: Boise State Climbs The Broncos are the highest they have been yet in the CFP rankings Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

One Of Boise State's Epic Wins Recreated With LEGOS (VIDEO) This LEGO reenactment of Boise State's epic win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl will be the best thing you see all day. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas