Big Sky Basketball Tournament Back in Boise

Last year, Idaho's capital city was abuzz with college basketball fans from across the intermountain west and the state of California. The Big Sky Basketball Tournament was in Boise for its second year of competition. And then, Covid hit and ended the tournament without crowning a champion.

Universities and colleges across the country are struggling with the lack of revenue from college athletics. Boise State University has taken to broadcasting on the radio, soliciting 'donations' to fund their athletic programs.

Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill spoke with us Friday morning, discussing how his conference is working through the challenges of Covid. "We've had to find ways to do things. Our students have been engaging in different media and different ways to learn."

The commissioner did confirm that the conference will play football this Spring. Teams will play a six-game schedule this Spring. "Practice begins next week for our teams, and the first games will kick off on February 27th, the commissioner shared. He continued, "It has been a challenge for our Northern schools to practice without indoor facilities.

The league hopes to send qualifying teams to the FSC Playoffs just like they would in the Fall. You can see the entire Big Sky Spring Football Schedule here.

The Big Sky Tournament will return to Boise for both the men and women's teams March 8th-13th. Commissioner Wistrcill shared on KIDO Talk Radio. "I've spoken to the governor, and we're trying to work out a way where we can have some fans attend the games safely. The commissioner has been to Idaho recently and is looking forward to the Big Sky's return to the Treasure Valley.