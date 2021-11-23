Bogus Basin is Ready with ALL the Winter Fun Activities

Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation and has been a part of the Treasure Valley for nearly 80 years. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience, rather than putting the money into the hands of upper management or owners. Nope Bogus Basin is better than that, and continues to make it self better year over year due to being a non profit. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)

What are some things Bous Basin has improved through admission and fees? New chairlifts, brush cutting, terrain expansion, brand new lift-served downhill bike park (The Basin Gravity Park), building the mountain coaster, several youth programs, lodge renovations and even a new snowmaking system.. Updates like these and more are happening year after year at Bogus Basin with plans for plenty more to come.

In fact Bogus Basin recently completed a 10-year master plan in just 5 years thanks to the support and growth of the community. They are now making plans for the next 10 year plan with more updates, upgrades and attractions. Almost 500,000 people visit the area each year. I was able to visit and have fun with the summertime activities and now am definitely looking forward to winter on Bogus.



Here are the Winter Stats for Bogus Basin and the Winter Operations:

• 2,600 acres of terrain

• 10 lifts (4 high-speed detachable quads)

• 88 runs

• 1,800 true vertical feet of skiing

• 12 – 13 hours of skiing/riding daily

• Group and private ski and snowboard lessons

• Ski and snowboard rentals and full service retail outlet

• 37K of Nordic trails: open for Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire biking

• Winter Tubing Hill: 800 ft. downhill thrill with the convenience of a conveyor-lift back to the top

• Glade Runner Mountain Coaster with winter holiday hours (I did this in the summer, see photos below but it would be so cool to try it in the winter too!)

• 3 lodges with 3 additional food outlets

If you have not been for a year or two you are bound to notice lots of improvements from the parking lot to the lodge and more.

