Boise Alert: McMillan Road Closed for Underground Utility Work

In a release issued today, Friday, February 16th, 2024, the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) has announced the closure of McMillan Road to facilitate essential underground utility work.

The reported road closure is anticipated to remain in effect until Monday, February 19th, 2024. The road will be closed between Owyhee Storm Avenue and McDermott Road.

According to ACHD, the decision to close McMillan Road is imperative to ensure the quick and safe execution of critical underground utility maintenance in that area. Motorists and residents in the affected areas are urged to plan alternate routes during this period to minimize disruptions to their travel plans.

First reported by KTVB, and as part of their announcement, ACHD encourages the public to stay informed about additional road closures and updates by visiting Idaho511.com, where a comprehensive list of updates and additional road closures throughout the state is available.

Residents and commuters in the Boise area are advised to remain vigilant, follow the posted detour routes, and stay tuned for any updates related to the McMillan Road closure. ACHD stated that they're committed to ensuring the community's safety and providing timely updates on the progress of the underground utility work and the reopening of McMillan Road.

