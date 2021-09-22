Boise Police, in partnership with Idaho State Police, arrested several suspects accused of sex traffic in Idaho. The operation resulted in several arrests and took place in Boise. The Boise Police explained their actions in a release.

The intent of the operation was to send a clear message that illicit criminal activities, including the sex trafficking of men, women, and children, are not welcome to operate in Idaho.

“Our focus for this operation was to reduce the demand for prostitution in the Treasure Valley,” said Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia. “Prostitution is not a victimless crime and targeting the buyers of commercial sex is one way to make an impact on the bigger problem of human trafficking and stop it from happening in our city.”

“Human trafficking is not confined to one city or state and lives around the world are impacted. The Idaho State Police were happy to join a team highly skilled and dedicated to stopping this crime wherever we can,“ said Idaho State Police Captain Matthew Sly, ISP District 3

As a result of this special operation, a total of eleven (11) people were arrested on misdemeanor prostitution charges Tuesday and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The suspects arrested are identified as:

- Saverio Paul Mancieri, 71, Star, ID

- Jerry Deon Reiner, 33, Pocatello, ID

- Jose R Montenegro, 35, Wilder, ID

- Frank Ramos Moran, 34, Portland, OR

- David Richard Lockwood, 69, Boise, ID

- Chadwick Vaughn Jolley, 48, Kuna, ID

- Gerardo Escobar-Rodriguez, 37, Mountain Home, ID

- Thomas David Matthews, 40, McCall, ID

- Gabriel Castillo, 40, Arleta, CA

- Abdul Kwitonda, 34, Boise, ID

- Madison Dean Guernsey, 30, Boise, ID

“Sex trafficking victims are often subjected to severe forms of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their trafficker,” said Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia. “Boise is not immune to this type of crime and we are working to address the problem from multiple fronts including public awareness.”

Sex trafficking often involves a number of complex crimes requiring us to collaborate with other law enforcement and community partners to identify and respond to victims, while holding accountable those who are responsible for their exploitation.

Both departments wish to thank FACES of Hope, the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, and Idaho COBS are valuable community resources, for their support.

