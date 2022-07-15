Boise Balloon Artist Helps Make Astounding Wonderland for Sick Kids

There are few things more heartwarming than seeing the look on a child’s face when a clown or balloon artist hands them a balloon puppy, sword or hat. Imagine how big those smiles would be if they walked into a wonderland built of over 500,000 balloons!

Sherry Hatcher Sherry Hatcher loading...

That absolutely magical landscape where volcanoes, unicorns, princesses, pirates and more are built entirely of balloons is coming together in Orlando, Florida this week and a Boise-based balloon artist is in the center of it all! Sherry Hatcher, the co-owner of Boise’s “Magic Man Brad & Balloons”, has been in Orlando since July 11 working on the immersive wonderland with a team of 400 balloon artists from all over the world!

Get our free mobile app

The spectacular display is part of a fundraiser for an incredible charity called Give Kids the World which serves critically ill children and their families from all over the world. The displays that Hatcher is working on will eventually fill 30,000 square feet and reach heights up to 24 feet!

The display is nearing its completion and will debut to the public on Friday, July 15 during a “Party in Wonderland” that features live bands, balloon entertainers, face painters, animal encounters and more. Hatcher is excited to inspire kids both young and old with the gigantic balloon display and sent us some of the photos of what the team has been working on in Florida!

Scroll through the photos to see a preview of the magnificent display and learn a little bit about what makes Give Kids the World Village so special!

Boise Balloon Artist Helps Create Astounding Balloon Wonderland for Sick Kids The event in Florida benefits a non-profit that's granted a wish for at least 24 Idaho families!

KEEP READING: 15 Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive There's no shortage of good food in the Treasure Valley, but when you're traveling and driving through some small Idaho towns where are you going to grab something good to eat? Perhaps one of these hidden gems! You may just fall in love with them so much that they actually become a destination for you!