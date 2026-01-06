Can one ever escape the culture of food? Food commercials surround us, whether we’re watching television or scrolling on our favorite social media platform. Critics point out that most of us have become much heavier than our ancestors were.

Some blame big food, while others try to rationalize by losing weight through diets and exercise programs.

In Idaho, we have many favorite foods, such as chicken, steak, ice cream, and the state’s most famous product: potatoes. We didn’t forget our country’s favorite food, pizza, when listing one’s favorite cuisine.

Although a recent Wall Street Journal report says the pizza industry is in a downturn.

Pizza comes in all shapes and sizes, like New York Pizza, Chicago Style, and thin pizza, and there’s an assortment of pizzas at your favorite supermarket.

However, is there one pizza that has been dubbed the best in the state? If so, is it in our area? Twin Falls? The East or the North?

Remember last year, we profiled the best New York-style pizza shop outside New York City. If you missed that report, you can read it here.

We could spend an endless amount of words and names guessing which pizza shop is the best in Idaho. Thankfully, we only have so much time, so we’ll share with you the top spot in the Gem State. It’s not a well-known chain so that it may surprise you. Reader’s Digest has named the Wylder in Boise as the best pizza in Idaho. Here’s how they describe the mouth-watering experience. ‘While everyone else is jumping on the wood-fired pizza trend, the crew at The Wylder in Boise is sticking to the traditional gas-burning oven instead. The result? A sourdough crust that’s equal parts chewy and crispy, without any charred edges. Enjoy the state’s famous spuds (along with rosemary, sage, and caramelized onion) on a white-sauce Gem State of Mind pie.’ Do you love pizza? Check out our extensive list of Idaho pizza reviews below:

