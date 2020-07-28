Boise Boots Thin Blue Line Flag

Recently, Boise Police Officers were told not to display the thin blue line flag representing support law enforcement. The flag is popular with Americans who want to show their support to police officers and their families. The ban was caused by one person in the Boise School District asked a school resource officer to take down the flag in their office.

The request/complaint led to Interim Chief Ron Wineger asking the force not to display the flag in a video distributed to law enforcement. The acting chief was doing his job and trying to deescalate a situation that would've made the flag an issue.

It's a shame that the BPD now has to be worried about offending people who don't like the thin blue line flag. Every citizen should consider flying that flag to show their support to our fellow Idahoans, who don the badge to protect and serve every day.