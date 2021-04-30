Boise Business to Appear on Shark Tank

A local Idaho business will be featured on the ABC hit television show Shark Tank.

What is Shark Tank?

Shark Tank is a show that has been on television for over a decade, profiling entrepreneurs looking to secure an investment for their business from a group of 'sharks.' Business owners have the opportunity to garner funding from one, more, or no sharks during the televised pitch.

Who is it?

The Boise-based the Original Stretchlace Company will battle the sharks' May 14th. Asian American entrepreneur Jamie Montz is the founder of the company. As a mom, she grew tired of continuing to tie shoelaces for her three sons. Montz created her company. Just in time for Mother's Day, she'll be on ABC television going toe to toe with famous entrepreneurs Mark Cuban, Damon John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

National Recognition

The companies web site says their laces turn every shoe into a slip-on. They've received national attention from Forbes, Parade, and Real Simple Magazine. Over the years, there have been a few Idaho businesses that have appeared on Shark Tank.

Have other Idaho Businesses appeared on Shark Tank?

Proof Eyewear appeared on Shark Tank in 2013. Their company makes and sells glasses made of sustainable wood. The brothers did not cut a deal with the sharks, but their appearance put their company on the map. Proof is in 20 countries and has annual revenue of 2.5 million dollars, says Forbes Magazine.

Unlike Proof, Idaho's most recent business to battle the sharks did get a deal from them. The creators of Rapid Rope, Chris and Geanie Rodgers, secured a 200,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran for 30% of their company. Their pitch included an actual Zombie that created quite the buzz on social media.

Will the Original Stretchlace Company be the next Gem State success story? We'll all find out together on May 14th on ABC. Good Luck!