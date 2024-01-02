Boise Car Break-ins: Steps to Prevent That from Happening to You
In recent times, there's been a rise in the amount of vehicle break-ins throughout the state of Idaho, and in the Treasure Valley. This type of crime, as well as burglary and road rage incidents, are unfortunate trends that appear to continue gaining popularity in the Boise area.
As crimes like this continue to happen inevitably, it's important for local residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent falling victim to car break-ins. Here are 5 simple yet impactful steps, requiring no financial investment or vehicle upgrades, to help us protect ourselves from this crime...
5 Best Ways to Prevent Car Break-ins In the Boise Area
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
These fundamental practices significantly decrease the risk of your car becoming a target.
To start, always ensure your car is securely locked. This is a basic step that many might find redundant or not even worth mentioning, however, we might be surprised to know how many vehicle break-ins happen because people didn't lock their doors.
Locking your doors forces potential thieves to invest more time and effort, increasing the risk for them. Additionally, never leave your keys in the ignition, as it increases the likelihood of the entire car being stolen, which has happened in recent robberies in Boise and Meridian.
Keep reading for America's least-reliable vehicles in 2023 and Boise's Most Wanted, featuring 20 unsolved crimes in the area, along with valuable information on the number of registered sex offenders in the area.
Top 10 Least Reliable Vehicles of 2023: Do Idahoans Drive Them?
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
26 Cities in Idaho Ranked by Sex Offender Totals
Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela