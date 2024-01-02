Boise Car Break-ins: Steps to Prevent That from Happening to You

In recent times, there's been a rise in the amount of vehicle break-ins throughout the state of Idaho, and in the Treasure Valley. This type of crime, as well as burglary and road rage incidents, are unfortunate trends that appear to continue gaining popularity in the Boise area.

As crimes like this continue to happen inevitably, it's important for local residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent falling victim to car break-ins. Here are 5 simple yet impactful steps, requiring no financial investment or vehicle upgrades, to help us protect ourselves from this crime...

These fundamental practices significantly decrease the risk of your car becoming a target.

To start, always ensure your car is securely locked. This is a basic step that many might find redundant or not even worth mentioning, however, we might be surprised to know how many vehicle break-ins happen because people didn't lock their doors.

Locking your doors forces potential thieves to invest more time and effort, increasing the risk for them. Additionally, never leave your keys in the ignition, as it increases the likelihood of the entire car being stolen, which has happened in recent robberies in Boise and Meridian.

