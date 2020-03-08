Boise Firefighters Fight Cancer

Cancer doesn’t stop and neither do the Boise firefighters who were planning to go to Seattle for the annual stair climb event to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The event was postponed due to Corona-virus concerns, so the firefighters decided to create their own event right here in Boise. It was held at Camel’s Back Park where the firefighters, dressed in full gear climbed up and down three times. The climb is 150 steps up at a 55% grade. It’s not the same as the Seattle event but challenging in different ways and the goal remains the same: to fight cancer. The fundraiser goal is three million dollars and so far, 2.25 million has been raised for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The Boise Firefighters have raised over 18,000 dollars.