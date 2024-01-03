Boise Foothills Mixed Trail Conditions and Weather Predictions

Trail enthusiasts in the Boise area are advised to plan their outdoor activities carefully today and in the coming weeks as Ridge to Rivers has issued a mixed trail condition warning. The organization reports that early morning trail conditions are expected to be frozen, but as temperatures rise with the morning sun, significant changes are anticipated typically by 10:00am.

Will Boise get more snow? Look at Boise's weather forecast here.

It's common this time of year for trails to start off frozen in the morning, but as the day progresses, the same trails will become "sloppy and unusable."

For those planning for a later start, Ridge to Rivers recommends exploring sandy and all-weather trails, providing examples such as Sho-Pai, Mt Cove, Camels Back trails, Harrison Hollow as an out and back, and Polecat/Collister up to Quickdraw as an out and back. Additionally, trail users are advised to consider alternatives like the Greenbelt, 8th Street road, and Rocky Canyon road for later in the day options.

However, with the ongoing muddy trail conditions this season, afternoon trail use is not encouraged. Local hiking enthusiasts are advised to conduct thorough research and check condition reports before embarking on their next adventure. Ridge to Rivers specifically suggests avoiding trails in certain areas, including Big Springs, Seamans Gulch, Polecat, Sweet Connie, and H2H trails. Trail users are urged to stay informed and adjust their plans accordingly to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience in the Boise Foothills.

