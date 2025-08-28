The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back in Boise this week. Unfortunately, the first morning launch was cancelled due to bad weather. The rest of the week looks promising as people travel throughout the tri-state area to enjoy the magic of balloons taking flight.

If you're new to the Treasure Valley, here's a brief history of the event.

"The first gathering of balloons held in Ann Morrison Park was June, 1991.

Steve Schmader, President of the International Festivals and Events Association, and event producer, Scott Spencer, partnered to produce the spectacular Boise River Festival Hot Air Balloon Rally.

When the Boise River Festival was no longer held, Kevin Godwin of Townsquare Media and Scott got together to continue the iconic tradition of ballooning in the Park. In 2010, the Boise River Festival Hot Air Balloon Rally became the Spirit of Boise Balloon Rally."

For years, Mr. Spencer and KTVB Meteorologists Larry Gebert. The two were synonymous with the annual event. We lost both of them a few years ago—the classic lives on in their memory.

Here's a look at the balloons during the day

Friday is the highlight of the Balloon Classic. The morning features the morning flights, and Friday night is the mesmerizing Night Glow. Ann Morrison Park will be packed with folks, young and old, waiting for the day to end.

Once the lights go out, the balloons are fired up, accompanied by inspiring music. The music is coordinated with the balloons lighting up the nighttime sky. If you're considering attending, arrive early to secure your spot on the grass.

Saturday and Sunday will feature the final flights, as we witness many inspiring balloons over Boise.

Check Our Night Glow Preview

