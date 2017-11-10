Boise Locals Wanted to Live in Cancun, All Expenses Paid & Make $10,000 a Month
Not only are you going to make $10,000 a month but drinks are free, lodging is free, and all you have to do is document your incredible beach experience on social media.
It's being called the "Most Enviable Job On The Planet" and it is 100% for real. According to Thrillist.com they are titling your position as CEO (Cancun Experience Officer), and they're looking for people to temporarily move to Cancun and document all the great experiences they have over a six month period.
Hey, most of us are on facebook, snapchat and instagram anyways so why not live the high life in Cancun while getting paid bank to do it right? CEO's are expected to be generating videos, social media content, and blog posts for Cancun.com while you experience the attractions that Cancun has to offer.
I know it's difficult to wrap your brain around this but it's true. You'll pretty much be a Party Ambassador and will get paid to have as much fun as you can possible have while living and traveling the Cancun area.
Here's some specifics as to what your job duties will be...
- Sleeping in luxurious beds overlooking the most pristine beaches
- Scaling 3,000-year-old pyramids followed by a swim with a 40,000-pound whale shark
- Sipping an ice-cold beverage before teeing off 200 yards down an ocean fairway
- Mingling with locals and tourists at your VIP table in the hottest clubs
- Coordinating charitable projects with local organizations to support education, health and well-being
If you want in simply fill out the online application form before the December 17 deadline and create a one minute video explaining why you'd be the best CEO ever! You must be 18 years old or older and have a valid passport. Terms and conditions are HERE.