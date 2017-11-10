Not only are you going to make $10,000 a month but drinks are free, lodging is free, and all you have to do is document your incredible beach experience on social media.

Credit: Luis Acosta / Getty Images

It's being called the "Most Enviable Job On The Planet" and it is 100% for real. According to Thrillist.com they are titling your position as CEO (Cancun Experience Officer), and they're looking for people to temporarily move to Cancun and document all the great experiences they have over a six month period.

Hey, most of us are on facebook, snapchat and instagram anyways so why not live the high life in Cancun while getting paid bank to do it right? CEO's are expected to be generating videos, social media content, and blog posts for Cancun.com while you experience the attractions that Cancun has to offer.

I know it's difficult to wrap your brain around this but it's true. You'll pretty much be a Party Ambassador and will get paid to have as much fun as you can possible have while living and traveling the Cancun area.

Credit: SONNY TUMBELAKA / Getty Images

Here's some specifics as to what your job duties will be...

Sleeping in luxurious beds overlooking the most pristine beaches

Scaling 3,000-year-old pyramids followed by a swim with a 40,000-pound whale shark

Sipping an ice-cold beverage before teeing off 200 yards down an ocean fairway

Mingling with locals and tourists at your VIP table in the hottest clubs

Coordinating charitable projects with local organizations to support education, health and well-being