Boise Man Arrested for Kidnapping & Assault After Escape

Boise Police have apprehended Ahmed Abdulhamza, a 23-year-old man facing an array of serious charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, and rape. Since first being apprehended, he has now been officially booked at the Canyon County Jail.

As first reported by CBS2, "BPD was notified on Aug. 20, 2023, that a female victim was being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and had been kidnapped and assaulted the day before."

Reportedly, the criminal forcibly entered the victim's residence, where he assaulted a male victim first before abducting the female victim. He allegedly used threats and violence, all while armed, as he transported her to another location. Fortunately, on August 20, the female victim managed to escape.

In response to the victim's escape and the alerts the Boise Police Department received from the local hospital, they launched a search effort for Ahmed Abdulhamza. Days later, their diligent work paid off when they were able to capture him.

According to CBS2 who first reported the story, "On Tuesday, Aug. 22, officers received information that led them to an undisclosed location in Nampa where the suspect was hiding."

There were no incidents during the arrest, and Ahmed Abdulhamza has been officially booked at the Canyon County Jail. Charges include felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony burglary, felony kidnapping, felony rape, misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

