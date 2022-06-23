Boise Music Festival Continues To Entertain Year after Year

The Boise Music Festival will be returning to Expo Idaho Saturday, with gates opening at 10 am. This year's show promises to be a day filled with music, fun, corn hole, and just about everything known to humanity.

Boise Music Festival Through The Years Boise Music Festival has been enjoyed by the Treasure Valley for 10 years.

If you're new to the area, the Boise Music Festival began several years ago by a company called Peak Broadcasting. The company sought to bring back elements of the Boise River Festival that have ceased to exist. Years later, Peak Broadcasting was acquired by Townsquare Media, which now produces the festival.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Lady A, along with Tate McRae and Walker Hayes, are the big attractions. Although, several local bands will have the opportunity to play in public at various stages throughout Expo Idaho. What began as a dream at Ann Morrison Park has blossomed into Idaho's largest one-day music festival.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Over the years, Bret Michaels, The Backstreet Boys, LL Cool J, Train, Nelly, Pitbull, and other significant acts have entertained the BMF crowds. You can still purchase tickets or try to win them by listening to your favorite Townsquare Media station. The weather forecast promises to be in the upper eighties so please dress appropriately and bring your sunscreen. You can click the link here for more information on this year's Boise Music Festival.

The Comments That Roasted Boise Music Festival Online If there is one thing that we can count on, it's how excited everyone is to make it to the Boise Music Festival. It is obvious, especially judging by the online commentary, that everyone is really excited!