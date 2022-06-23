Boise Music Festival Continues To Entertain Year after Year
The Boise Music Festival will be returning to Expo Idaho Saturday, with gates opening at 10 am. This year's show promises to be a day filled with music, fun, corn hole, and just about everything known to humanity.
Boise Music Festival Through The Years
Lady A, along with Tate McRae and Walker Hayes, are the big attractions. Although, several local bands will have the opportunity to play in public at various stages throughout Expo Idaho. What began as a dream at Ann Morrison Park has blossomed into Idaho's largest one-day music festival.
Over the years, Bret Michaels, The Backstreet Boys, LL Cool J, Train, Nelly, Pitbull, and other significant acts have entertained the BMF crowds. You can still purchase tickets or try to win them by listening to your favorite Townsquare Media station. The weather forecast promises to be in the upper eighties so please dress appropriately and bring your sunscreen. You can click the link here for more information on this year's Boise Music Festival.