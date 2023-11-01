[WATCH] Boise PD Release Surveillance Video of Halloween Robbery

On the Halloween afternoon of October 31st, 2023, a strong arm robbery attempt took place in Boise. Around 12pm, the Boise Police Department received a distress call from the mall located on N. Milwaukee St., where a female shopper became the victim of a purse snatching.

According to this release from the Boise Police Department, "Information provided was that an unknown male suspect followed a female outside and approached her as she left the building. The suspect grabbed her purse, and wrestled it away from her, before fleeing into the passenger side of a red sedan with tinted windows. The victim was not physically injured."

The Boise Police Department has released surveillance video and pictures, revealing a person of interest and the suspect's getaway vehicle, a red sedan with tinted windows.

Authorities are now calling on the public for their assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have any information related to the incident, please reach out to Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Photo of the man who took the purse.

Image courtesy of the Boise Police Department

Photo of the getaway car.

Image courtesy of the Boise Police Department

For more information, you can find the press release here. Your information could be instrumental in helping the police solve this case and bring the suspect to justice.

Boise residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any information that could aid in the apprehension of the suspect, helping to keep the community safe from such alarming incidents.

