Boise Police Need Your Help

Boise Police are asking the public to help them find a missing woman. The BPD has issued a press release and ask the public to help them locate this missing female.

Boise police are searching for a woman who has not been seen since yesterday afternoon. Her family called police to report her missing this morning. Nyabenda left home near E. Boise Ave and S. Apple Street Sunday around 3:00 pm. She is known to frequent the Albertsons at Apple and Park Center.

Missing: Nyabenda, 54, Boise. Nyabenda is about 5’3”, 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green and white dress.

Patrol officers, detectives and BPD’s Refugee Liaison are assisting in the search for this female. If you see her or know of anyone with information your asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.