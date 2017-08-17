Boise Police Searching for Unwanted Kisser

Boise Police are asking for help in apprehending a man accused of grabbing a woman and kissing her in public. BPD reports say an adult white male touched, grabbed and kissed the woman against her will. The man was not known to the woman and he kissed her not once, but twice according to the police.

The incident took place at a business near Overland Road and Vinnell Way on Tuesday. Police describe the man as 5'9, gray hair, was wearing a gray shirt and shorts.

Wondering what the charge or charges the 'kissing grabbing bandit' may face? They fall under Idaho State Code 19-903 otherwise known as Battery:

(a) Willful and unlawful use of force or violence upon the person of another; or

(b) Actual, intentional and unlawful touching or striking of another person against the will of the other; or

(c) Unlawfully and intentionally causing bodily harm to an individual.