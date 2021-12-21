Do You Need a Fortune to Afford Boise’s Most Expensive Rental?

In Idaho, housing prices are so hot that they've replaced college football and education as the top issue in coffee shops, gyms, or even at church. Suppose you are a tech billionaire, a Hollywood big shot, or someone with a lot of money, and you'd like to preview Boise before buying your Idaho mansion?

The Holiday Inn in Nampa will not meet your expensive tastes. So you decide, why not look at an apartment or townhouse where the price is not an issue.

Congratulations, we've found the perfect place for someone who doesn't count or pinch pennies. Our researchers have discovered that the most expensive rental in Boise is located at 2763 W Stewart Ave, Boise, ID 83702. You can rent this 1,854 square foot townhome for a mere $3,800 per month. The home does come with a two-car garage and many amenities that we will share with you.

The folks on Zillow tell us that the four-story unit was built in 2020, has fast wifi, and is centrally located to everything of interest in Boise. The home has central heat and air and includes a stacked washer and dryer. Hikers and those that love the outdoors will find happiness that they're very close to the camping, hiking, walking, and all other outdoor activities in this North End Home.

The home is furnished with everything that a budding affluent guest would need during their trial stay in Boise. Restaurants, nightclubs, and shops are conveniently located within walking distance.

The townhome is perfect for a remote worker who needs a separate space to hold conferences, zoom meetings during the workday. You can click the link here for a closer look or to schedule a tour.

