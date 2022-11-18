Boise Rescue Mission Needs 1,000 Turkeys To Feed The Needy

There are only two days left of our current Miller's Mission campaign at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. As the winds of recession loom, the Boise Rescue Mission continues to serve the needy in the Treasure Valley. However, as we all know, that need is costly, especially with today's escalating cost of food due to the current historical inflation rates.

The Boise Rescue Mission will serve thousands of families in need during the holiday. Folks that can't afford to feed themselves will get a Thanksgiving meal and a food box to take home for Thanksgiving Day. Those folks will not be forgotten during Christmas, as their kids will get a bag of toys and a meal on Christmas Day. It would be nice if the Boise Rescue Mission had unlimited resources, but unlike the federal government, it does not engage in deficit financing.

The Boise Rescue Mission is funded through local donations through efforts like our current turkey drive and many others. The group doesn't accept government financing, which means the federal, state or local government agencies cannot dictate directives to the Mission. This faith-based organization continues to save and rebuild thousands of lives in our area solely because of the local generosity of the Treasure Valley community.

The Boise Rescue Mission now faces the challenge of feeding folks in the face of expensive food prices. The Mission tells us that over one thousand extra families will be without Thanksgiving meals. For the first time in years, the Mission will not have enough food to feed everyone or give them an additional food box. Will you consider helping the Mission and our community in their time of need?

We're here at the Nampa Walmart, Garrity and Franklin, till Saturday at 6 pm. If you can't make it to Nampa, you can buy a turkey voucher at any Walmart throughout November. Hopefully, most of us will never have to want a meal or shelter, but for those in need, the Boise Rescue Mission is here; please help them continue feeding the needy. God Bless!

