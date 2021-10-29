Boise Rescue Mission Reopens Nampa Shelter

The Pandemic took away a lot of things in Idaho and across the country. In Nampa, Idaho, the Covid virus took away Nampa's homeless shelter due to staffing shortages. The Lighthouse Mission for men has been closed since the end of last year. It will be back in operation starting this Monday, reports the Boise Rescue Mission via a release.

Nampa is one of Idaho's largest cities, just behind Boise and Meridian in population. Homeless individuals who were seeking shelter would have to travel to Boise for food and shelter. The Lighthouse will begin serving dinner Monday night at seven.



"It was a very hard decision to close last year knowing that the Lighthouse is the only Men's shelter in the West Valley. I am so very pleased that we are now able to re-open, in time for winter." Mission CEO Rev. Bill Roscoe said.

It is not unusual to see temperatures dip below zero degrees during the Idaho winter season. Without shelter or food, the homeless face a daunting challenge of survival. The Boise Rescue Mission has been in operation for over sixty years, serving the Treasure Valley's men, women, children, and veterans.

The Boise Rescue Mission relies on local donations to fund its operations. The group receives no federal or state assistants to facilitate the feeding, clothing, sheltering of people who have nowhere else to go. The Boise Rescue Mission also helps veterans and citizens with a drug rehabilitation program called the New Life Program. Vocational training and a GED Program are part of the curriculum for folks who need their education for work. The employees of the Mission are relentless in helping their guests find affordable housing once they are ready to return to the outside world.

The Lighthouse will be open for breakfast and will close at seven at night. Eventually, the Boise Rescue Mission will have the shelter open fully twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, once staffing returns. The Mission will have limited services and hours until it is fully staffed. The Mission will transport folks who need day shelter to the River of Life facility in Boise. A sack lunch will be provided for the working poor who are struggling with the rising cost of food.

"We all wish we could reopen with full services, but we still do not have the number of staff to do that. But we'll do all we can right now and look forward to restoring full services as soon as possible." Roscoe said.

Boise Reacts to Mall Shooting An unheard of incident for Boise, Idaho took place at the Towne Square Mall on the afternoon of October 25th.

These Are The 10 Cheapest Gas Stations In The Boise Area If you are searching for the cheapest gas prices in the Treasure Valley, start here first. Here are the gas stations with the lowest prices right now, based on Regular Unleaded.