The Internet Can’t Stop Watching This Viral Boise Road Rage Brawl
A video that made its rounds online locally months ago has now re-surfaced--this time, the entire internet is trying to figure it out.
Awkward Hospitality Ends Idaho Road Rage Fight
In a strange brawl on the streets of the Treasure Valley, some sort of road rage incident has the internet laughing out loud at how awkward things were brought to a close.
It isn't often that we see much serious road rage here in the Treasure Valley. Perhaps an occasional "flying of the bird" or an explicative yelled--for the most part, the lack of real traffic in Boise and our overall "slower" pace of life keeps everyone calm. This brawl seems to be an exception to the rule, at one point, one of the fighting men says to "go back to Washington". It's the END of the fight that has everyone online LAUGHING...maybe it's just some good old fashioned Idaho Hospitality?
The video of this fight is so awkward--we can't help but wonder if it was staged? Either way, the end is something you've got to watch... Check out the full video, below:
Speaking of Road Rage--maybe one of THESE annoying Boise-Only things happened just before the fight?
