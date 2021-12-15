How Boise’s Snow Advisory Will Impact Your Morning Commute

You know the old saying, it's better late than never. It looks like tomorrow will be the first day morning commuters will have to deal with the challenges of driving in the snow. Multiple reports indicate that one to three inches of snow will greet drivers before pulling out of their driveways. You can read our general safety tips here.

State and county transportation agencies have begun their prep work. What that means for commuters is that you'll see plows and spreaders on the road. Seeing a giant truck with a snowplow may be a culture shock if you're new to the area. There's no need to worry; plows are standards protocol in keeping the streets free of snow and ice. Agencies recommend that you stay behind the plows and not attempt to pass them.

“Now is a good time to explore your options for traction control. Winter and studded snow tires have deep grooves to wick away snow and ice, and they stay soft and flexible even in colder conditions. Tire chains or tire socks are also great to have when the roads get slick,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Choose the traction devices that match your winter driving patterns and comfort level.”

AAA continues to offer some more safety tips for driving in the snow.

"Winter driving in Idaho often means traveling through areas of snow, ice, and reduced visibility. When the weather turns nasty, drivers should reduce speed and increase their following distance to 8 to 10 seconds and avoid sudden stops and starts on hills whenever possible."

