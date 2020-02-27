Boise State 2020 Football Schedule

It's never too early to discuss college football. It won't be long before the Broncos will be participating in Spring practices. Until then, here's the Fall 2020 schedule. The season kicks off with the talented Georgia Southern traveling to Boise to take on the Broncos September 5th at Albertson's Stadium.

The week after is possibly the biggest game on the blue since Oregon, with Chip Kelly, TCU, or Washinton, with Coach Pete, played in Boise. The Florida State Seminoles will take the long trip to Boise on September 19th.

After two home games, the Broncos travel to West Virginia to take on Marshall on September 26th. The Broncos return home to take on San Jose State on October 3rd. A bye week follows and then it's Utah State in Boise on October 17th.

The Broncos take a fun road trip to play Hawaii on October 24th and then return to defend the Blue against UNVL on October 31st.

The month of November begins with a revenge match up with BYU on the sixth. The Broncos then travel to Wyoming on the 13th and New Mexico on the 20th. They finish the season with a home game against Colorado State.