Boise State and The End of College Football

Unlike other schools nationwide, Boise State Football will have a Spring game. Programs such as Texas and others canceled their games due to worries that other teams would poach potential starters. Boise State can't afford to cancel any chance to win over new fans as the end of college football continues. ￼

At one time, teams could compete on the football field; however, today's game is all about money and network contracts. The SEC and Big 10 continue to threaten to leave the current playoff arrangement and form a league of their own.

Yahoo Sports covered the recent meeting between the Big 10 and SEC. The power conferences will dictate the new terms of the college football playoff. They have the power because of their massive television partnerships with ESPN, FOX, CBS, and every other network.

It's not about wins and losses. It's about he with the most gold makes the rules. The power two want more access for their teams, eliminating the opportunity for Boise State to steal their spotlight.

Boise State outkicked its coverage last season, but matching last year's run will be extremely difficult. Bronco Athletics has done an outstanding job of expanding the brand with limited resources.

Most experts believe there will be one super league of perhaps as many as 32 schools. They say the move will happen when all the television deals expire in roughly five or six years. The teams in the SEC and Big 10 are guaranteed a slot.

For Boise State to be invited to the new league, the Broncos will have to continue to succeed on the football field. On-field success requires additional money, and Head Coach Spencer Danielson is working to expand the Bronco donor base.

If Boise State falters, as we saw a few years ago, it will most certainly be left out of the super conference. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

