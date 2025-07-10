Whether we're a doctor, plumber, or anyone these days, we're all looking for additional money. We have documented how Boise State Athletics continues to explore ways to generate extra revenue. They need to raise additional revenue because they now have to pay players.

The athletic department has successfully transitioned to the event business. You may recall that years ago, country mega star Garth Brooks sold out two shows on Boise State's iconic Blue Field. Both shows were sold out.

Most folks believed no event or artist could ever match the appeal of Mr. Brooks. Move over, country music, Idaho, and say hello to two men who have forever changed the dynamics of Albertsons Stadium without throwing a pass. ￼

Boise State welcomed Post Malone and Jelly Roll. The two individuals entertained over 37,000 fans. Who is Post Malone? Check out this insightful interview below.

A look at Jelly Roll's impact on America.

The concert was the most successful event financially on the Blue. Here are the details.

Did you go to the show? Was it a better experience than Garth Brooks? Regardless, it was a great night for those in Idaho and beyond. We'll continue to update you on the next big acts that will be coming back to Boise.

