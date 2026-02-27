President Donald Trump is used to making deals. Before he was president, he actually wrote a bestseller, ‘The Art of the Deal.’ The president is known to solve the world’s problems.

He’s solved many conflicts, negotiated new trade policies, and sought international peace. Perhaps, one day, he’ll win the coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

The president is a sports fan drawn to college football. It’s not unusual to see him attend big matchups and sometimes the national championship game. The college game has changed dramatically thanks to NIL and the Transfer Portal.

Our Congressman, Russ Fulcher, is on the Energy and Commerce Committee looking at how to save the game. Even the schools with the most resources complain that the current model is unsustainable. He has expressed concern that Boise State and other schools should have the chance to compete against the Oregons, USC, and other Power 4 teams.

Those teams have more money and resources than the Group of 6 schools. President Donald Trump is holding a College Sports Roundtable on March 6th.

Here’s how CBS Sports described what will be discussed:

“Against that backdrop, the White House session is expected to touch on governance, athlete compensation, collective bargaining concepts, and the federal government's potential role in stabilizing a system many leaders believe is at an inflection point.”

Getty Images / Kevin Terrell Getty Images / Kevin Terrell loading...

One person who should be invited is Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. He could provide a firsthand account of how a team with limited resources but a national brand can compete against the big boys.

He told us earlier this week that the Penn State Coach had a bigger salary than Boise State Football’s NIL pool. Before the massive consolidation, Boise State proved it could beat teams that were better financed.

President Trump Welcomes 2025 NCAA Basketball Champion Florida Gators To The White House Getty Images/Alex Wong loading...

President Trump should be commended for wanting to save College Football. Why not bring in Boise State’s athletic director to hear from the real people?

We’ll continue update you on this developing story.

