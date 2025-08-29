What a difference a game makes. Two days ago, every expert in the country had the Boise State Broncos as one of the best teams in the country. The preseason hype rivaled the days of Kellen Moore and Chris Petersen. It seemed every Bronco player was on some awards list.

The morning after, every pundit, a lot of fans, and it seems like the entire world has castigated Boise State as overrated and unworthy of any praise. Boise State benefits from a local media that is never objectively critical due to some insane belief that analysis is hating.

Without an objective review, the players and Bronco Nation believed the hype. As Nick Saban says, 'they ate the rat poison.' The legendary Alabama coach always warned his teams about thinking too much praise.

Boise State had an entire offseason to prepare for the University of South Florida, and clearly that didn't happen in the lopsided 34-7 loss. Remember how Chris Petersen would dazzle opponents like Georgia and Virginia Tech during opening games?

We live in a different world of college football. Players are no longer students, but are paid to win. The university has made improvements while raising ticket prices. No one wants to pay for a loser. The Bulls exposed Boise State's lack of preparation on special teams, poor tackling, secondary, quarterback development, and a successor to Ashton Jeanty.

As of game one, the team has no leader. It's only game one, and fans have a right to be concerned. The world of Boise State Football is one without any margin for error.

Stay tuned folks, it's college football season, where every game is a season!

