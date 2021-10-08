Boise State BYU Fan Preview

This weekend, the college football season continues with Boise State playing BYU on ABC television at 1:30 pm MT on Saturday. The game will go head to head with the premiere matchup in college football this week Georgia versus Auburn on CBS.

Coincidentally Auburn is coached by former Boise State Football Coach Bryan Harsin. He had a big win last week and is riding the roller coaster that is the SEC West.

Boise State is looking to rebound after a disappointing 2-3 season, while BYU 5-0 looks to continue staying unbeaten in Provo, Utah. We thought we'd share with you some of the predictions and smack talk from both the Cougars and the Broncos.

Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years Boise State's Blue Field

