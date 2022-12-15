Boise State Fans Emotionally React To New Offensive Coordinator

Boise State continues to rebuild its future by hiring Missouri Quarterbacks Coach Bush Hamdan. Unlike the previous offensive coordinator Tim Plough, the coach has massive Bronco connections. Coach Hamdan played quarterback for Boise State's Chris Petersen. Missouri provided a look at his background as a BSU player.

"A two-time team captain, Hamdan was a quarterback at Boise State, winning the Bronco Excellence Award following his senior season. In his last three seasons, all played under Petersen, the Broncos posted a 35-4 overall record, including a perfect 13-0 mark in 2006 and a win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. He earned his bachelor's degree in communications from Boise State in 2008 and received his master's in athletic administration from Idaho State in 2009."

Coach Hamdan has worked in college football for over fourteen years across the country, from the SEC to the Pac-12. Bronco fans should be optimistic, considering that Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkawitz is regarded as an offensive genius.

Coach Drinkawitz was the offensive coordinator for Coach Bryan Harsin at Boise State before moving on to North Carolina State. Boise State Head Football Coach Andy Avalos shared his excitement of bringing back Coach Hamden to Boise State.

"We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family," Avalos said. "Bush is a proven coach at all levels of collegiate and professional football. We were very diligent in our process and there is no question he will be a huge part of the development of our program as we continue to grow forward."

Coach Hamdan will have an opportunity to coach an offense led by red shirt freshman Taylen Green, who we've identified as an early Heisman favorite next year. The coach will make over $400,000 a year as Boise State' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.



BOISE STATE FANS REACT TO THEIR NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Let's take a look at what fans are saying on social media.

8 Crazy Colorful Football Fields Boise State Approved Everyone knows that The Blue is one of the most iconic fields in college football and there are a few colleges that wanted to jump on the bandwagon. In order to do that, they needed Boise State's blessing!

Boise Bars to Watch Boise State Football Play