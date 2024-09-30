Boise State Football achieved something that has never happened during its historic rise to a college football power. What happened Saturday night didn't happen under the Boise State greats Dan Hawkins and Chris Petersen.

The Broncos' game against Washington State, a blowout win, was the largest home crowd to watch a home game at Albertsons Stadium, 37,711.

The Broncos destroyed future Pac-12 partner Washington State 45-24. The team now prepares for their homecoming opponent, Utah State, Saturday afternoon on Fox Sports Two. (Most of the Western United States believes the team should be on either the big Fox or Fox Sports One.)

Boise State's Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeany didn't disappoint as he ran for two hundred and fifty-nine yards and four touchdowns. Mr. Jeanty routinely broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. He was awarded the Mountain West Player of the Week. His performance keeps him in the running to be a Heisman Trophy Finalist and possible winner.

No other running back in the nation has had the success of Mr. Jeanty during September in college football. Boise State Football Coach Spencer Danielson described Mr. Jeanty's performance.

"He was relentless. He talked about a guy who puts his team on his back, loves this team, and will find a way to score because that's what the team needs — that's Ashton. When your best players are your hardest workers, you've always got a shot."

The Bronco running game was so impressive it drew praise from the opposing coach. "We just got beat in all three phases, and pretty decisively," Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. "Jeanty was incredible. Ten yards a carry. Obviously, you've got to hold him to less than that if you want to win the football game."

Boise State hopes to continue their winning ways, building up to a showdown between ranked UNLV and Oregon State.

