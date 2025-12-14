Every year, the changes intended to expand the game of college football continue to fuel chaos and controversy. The bowl system had to go so we could get a true national champion. The BCS was expanded from 2 to 4 teams and is now replaced by the 12-team playoff. This year, several teams are upset that two Group of 5 schools, Tulane and James Madison, have crashed the dance.

Boise State used to be the example of a non-power school that could show up and win the big games against the likes of college powers Oklahoma, Georgia, Virginia Tech, and many others. Sadly, the Broncos have failed to beat power teams like Penn State and Washington, suffering back-to-back embarrassing losses.

As we have stated each year, if the Broncos did not win or were not seen as competitive, it would lead many to seek to remove the Group of 5 from the College Football Playoff. Boise State didn’t help the cause by getting smacked down by Washington on ABC Television Saturday night.

Boise State has aggressively raised money to improve its facilities. However, those funds are nowhere near what bigger programs spend. Last year was a big year for the team. This year, the results weren’t what fans expected. We’ll watch to see if the dollars begin to disappear.

The game may be over, but the fans are already reacting to the team’s loss to the Huskies.

