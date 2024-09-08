Boise State Football Fans React to Heartbreaking Loss

The national media's love affair with the Oregon Ducks hit a roadblock last night as the team barely beat the Boise State Broncos. The game was an instant classic that should've been featured on a television network at a reasonable hour.

Unfortunately for both teams, the game was on a fridge streaming service, with the kickoff at 10 p.m. ET.

We all know we live in the Mountain Time Zone, but most of the country is on Eastern Time. The game was a nail-biter that Boise State should've won.

Oregon's special teams made up for two turnovers and a lackluster offense underserving of the preseason hype and the massive NIL money. If I were Phil Knight, I'd ask for a refund. If you missed the game, which most of us did, here's a compilation of the best of Saturday night's game.

He said he was proud of the team and said the team would be a better team from Saturday night's loss. "Our best football is in front of us," he said. You can see the entire interview below.

Boise State Football Fans React to Oregon Loss:

