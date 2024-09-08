Boise State Football Fans React to Heartbreaking Loss

Boise State Football Fans React to Heartbreaking Loss

Getty Images / Tom Hauck

The national media's love affair with the Oregon Ducks hit a roadblock last night as the team barely beat the Boise State Broncos. The game was an instant classic that should've been featured on a television network at a reasonable hour.

Unfortunately for both teams, the game was on a fridge streaming service, with the kickoff at 10 p.m. ET.

We all know we live in the Mountain Time Zone, but most of the country is on Eastern Time. The game was a nail-biter that Boise State should've won.


Oregon's special teams made up for two turnovers and a lackluster offense underserving of the preseason hype and the massive NIL money. If I were Phil Knight, I'd ask for a refund. If you missed the game, which most of us did, here's a compilation of the best of Saturday night's game.  

 

 

 

 

He said he was proud of the team and said the team would be a better team from Saturday night's loss. "Our best football is in front of us," he said. You can see the entire interview below.  

 

 

Boise State Football Fans React to Oregon Loss:

 

 

 


Chris Petersen Through The Years

Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports

Gallery Credit: YOUTUBE

A look At Boise State's Malachi Nelson

His first snaps as a Bronco

Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

6 Philadelphia Characters in Kellen Moore's New World

Kellen Moore will have to work with these talented folks.

Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Filed Under: Boise State Football, NBC, newsletter, Oregon Ducks Football, Peacock
Categories: Local News, Sports

More From Idaho’s Talk Station