Boise State Football: Mountain West Strikes Back!

Money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you loyalty. In the ever-changing world of college football conferences, it buys you stability. At least until the next shoe or domino falls in the world of conference realignment.

A few days ago, the Mountain West Conference looked doomed, as it looked like both Air Force and UNLV would be leaving for other conferences. However, the Mountain West's quick and expensive move has ensured that both teams will remain and that the conference will survive.

How much did the once cash-strapped league cost to keep the radar of non-football powerhouses? CBS Sports is reporting both teams will get a 25-30 million dollar 'bonus' to stay in place. Air Force was rumored to be leaving for the AAC, while UNLV considered moving to the new Pac-12.

Only in the new crazy world of college football could UNLV and Air Force steal the spotlight instead of the Alabama—Georgia game on Saturday. The Mountain West will use the settlement from the Pac-12 to fund the bonuses.

The question remains: what other teams will join the new Pac-12? In hindsight, perhaps they should've included UNLV and Utah State in their original acquisition of the Mountain West schools.

The battle will move into the courtroom as both parties are now in active litigation. One wonders what the attraction of the reduced Mountain West will be. Boise State was the best television draw, and now, will people tune in to see UNLV vs Air Force?

Could the Pac-12 look at San Jose State? The Oakland/San Francisco/San Jose TV market is the 10th largest television market in the country. The Spartans have been competitive in football, and television markets are the new premium for television deals.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

