Boise State Football Prepares To Play Fresno Saturday Night

What difference a week makes for the Boise State Bronco Football team. A come-from-behind win that utilized only a limited number of offensive plays, and it seems like old times again in Bronco Nation. Speaking of old times, the Bronco's old rival Fresno State from their WAC comes to town this week for a Saturday night showdown at Albertsons Stadium.

This week is homecoming, and the Broncos are favored to beat a depleted Fresno team that lost to UConn last week. UConn is one of the worst teams in college football. We'll share with you five factors to look out for in an upcoming article; however, if the Broncos are to win, they must continue to develop an offensive rhythm under current offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

Most folks will look for the defense to give Coach Koetter's fledgling offense plenty of opportunities on Saturday night. That unit has continued to be the team's strength during this young season. According to the players, the crowd, last week's MVP, will give the team another significant advantage. Despite only holding roughly 36,000 fans at maximum capacity, the stadium is one of the loudest in college football.

Back to the offense, will Coach Koetter stay with one quarterback, or will we see more of the Bronco's second-string quarterback Sam Vidlak? Green was brilliant last week in leading the run-heavy comeback; however, the coaches praised Vidlak's ability to hit the deep ball. If the running game works like it did last week, it won't matter who is behind the center. However, if the running game is stopped, do the Broncos have a plan B?

We'll find out the answer Friday night on FS1 true believers.

