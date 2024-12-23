Boise State Football Takes on the World

After a weekend of disappointing first-round games of the College Football Playoffs, the drama now turns to the four teams that got first-round byes. The performance of SMU, Indiana, Tennesee, and Clemson has emboldened critics to question why those teams were chosen in the field.

The Big 10, minus Indiana, appears to have the upper hand thanks to impressive performances by Ohio State and Penn State. Due to Tennessee's horrific efforts in Columbus, the SEC is on the run. Texas and Georgia will now carry the conference banner that reminds everyone, 'It just means more.'

Arizona State is an underdog against Texas, while Boise State is a double-digit underdog against the Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl. Bronco Nation has been there before during the Chris Petersen and Bryan Harson administrations. Penn State is a formidable physical team, but it's not unbeatable. The team was aided by SMU's quarterback throwing several interceptions, including two sixes.



Penn State will rely on a running game and their defense. Does that formula sound familiar? The Broncos will look to Ashton Jeanty, Maddux Madsen, and their outstanding defense. Unlike SMU and Indiana, Boise State has the athletes to compete against Penn State.

The Boise State doubters quickly forget how the team pushed number one Oregon to the limit. The Ducks needed two special teams' touchdowns and a time-expiring field goal to beat Boise State in Eugene.

