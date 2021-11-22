How Boise State Football Wins The Mountain West

Once again, the network executives are smiling on the Boise State Football team. Despite a disappointing season, there is a chance that the Broncos could host the Mountain West Championship Game in Boise.

However, they'll need some help from their opponents and a little luck to make it happen. On another more positive note, the Bronco's final regular-season game will be played this Friday on CBS Sports. The team will take on the highly ranked San Diego State Aztecs starting at 12 pm Eastern.

Isn't San Diego in the Pacific Time Zone? So, noon Eastern would be 9 am Pacific? Add the timing of the early kickoff to the list of challenges the team faced this year. Throw in Thanksgiving on the road along with San Diego State being the Bronco's toughest opponent this year and the Broncos are in for an interesting road game.

The upside is that more eyeballs will get a chance to view Boise State this year than any other game. The noon kick (Eastern) will be the first game of the day and with more folks being home for the holiday weekend, more fans, recruits, and boosters will be tuning in.

How Boise State Wins the Mountain West

According to the Mountain West Conference, Boise State has a few paths to winning the conference despite losing four games this season.

Boise State wins the Mountain Division if they win and Air Force loses. Air Force plays UNLV this week. Here is a complete breakdown of all the scenarios.

Awkward Hospitality Ends Idaho Road Rage Fight In a strange brawl on the streets of the Treasure Valley, some sort of road rage incident has the internet laughing out loud at how awkward things were brought to a close.

It isn't often that we see much serious road rage here in the Treasure Valley. Perhaps an occasional "flying of the bird" or an explicative yelled--for the most part, the lack of real traffic in Boise and our overall "slower" pace of life keeps everyone calm. This brawl seems to be an exception to the rule, at one point, one of the fighting men says to "go back to Washington". It's the END of the fight that has everyone online LAUGHING...maybe it's just some good old fashioned Idaho Hospitality?

IN-N-OUT BURGER BOISE A look at the continued appeal of one of Idaho's favorite fast-food chains currrently not in the state.

Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years Boise State's Blue Field