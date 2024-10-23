Boise State Football’s Big Game Deserves Better TV Network

This weekend, either Boise State fans will be collecting their money for a trip to the conference championship and the college football playoffs, or they'll be hoping that the Army, Navy, and UNLV will lose a game. The Broncos don't have the luxury of making the college football playoffs with more than one loss.

Army and Navy are very close to the team in the latest Associated Press top 25 football rankings. The Broncos will be the front runners to secure the Group of Five playoff spot if they beat UNLV. If they win, they could bump the Big 12 Conference winner. The four top seeds receive a bye in the first round and then a home game the following week.

Could you imagine the reaction if Boise State earned a top four seed and a home game at Albertsons Stadium? In an era when Name, Image, and Likeness and the Transfer Portal have changed the game, America's favorite underdog would be a feel-good story unparalleled and a huge rating draw.

Unfortunately, this week's big game will not be on a major broadcast or cable network. The time of the game is not ideal: 830MT/1030ET. Viewers across the country won't get the opportunity to see the Broncos in their most challenging moment.

The Boise State/UNLV game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. Most cable outlets do not carry the network, and most individuals have to have the extended sports package to get it.

Boise State can't control the network, only the game's outcome. Let's hope the Broncos will deliver despite the network carrying the game.

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports Gallery Credit: YOUTUBE

Viral Boise State TIkTok Goes Viral This TIkTok is hilarious! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola