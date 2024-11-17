Boise State Football’s Epic Comeback: A Game Changer in College Football

By the end of the night, not one person would think that Boise State Football is on the verge of accomplishing the impossible. In a reference to the once great Mike Tyson, the Broncos resembled his most famous saying: ' Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth.'

The Broncos were punched repeatedly in the mouth by a fired up and talented San Jose Spartan team deemed unstoppable after one quarter of play. Boise State trailed 14-0, Ashton Jeanty was off to a slow start, would this be the trap game disrupting the team from making the first twelve team college football playoff?

The Comeback

Let's use another old-time star to describe the last three-quarters of the game. As Ric Flair says, 'To be the man, you have to beat the man.' Last night, Boise State was all man coming from behind in a dominating fashion.

The final score was 42-21, at the most opportune time of this crazy college football season.

Check out Boise State's Big Win! A tough physical game Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The Bronco defense led the comeback creating four turnovers. The offense controlled the line of scrimmage with another performance by Ashton Jeanty. Quarterback Maddux Madsen continues to develop with another remarkable performance.

Here's a breakdown of the winners from Bronco Athletics:

- Ashton Jeanty rolled for 156 yards on the ground and added three touchdowns, marking his sixth 3+ touchdown game of the season.

- Maddux Madsen finished 22-of-30, 286 yards in the air, and a touchdown pass.

- Ty Benefield was a part of two turnovers on the night, recording an interception in the second quarter and forcing a fumble in the third.

- A'Marion McCoy ended the contest with a career-high 11 tackles, nine of which were solo.

Boise State vs BYU

Boise State's win was big, but BYU's loss was bigger. The Cougars fell to Kansas 17-13 late last night. The repercussions of their first loss echo well past the gridiron.

BYU is the Big 12 champion at the fourth and final top-four playoffs slot for the upcoming CFP. The top four teams get a first-round bye and go to the four highest-ranked conference champions.

If the playoff committee drops BYU below Boise State, the Broncos will earn a first-round bye if they complete the season winning the Mountain West Championship.

If this occurs, it will be a huge win for the Group of Five schools who are fighting to remain part of the college football establishment. Last week, Danny Canal stated that Boise State is overrated and the Group should form their own playoff system.

Top 4 Seed?

College football rarely follows common sense, however if it would in this case, Boise State should be ranked ahead of BYU. ESPN's Heather Dinich makes the case for the Broncos.

"The selection committee has placed a comparative emphasis on losses, and Boise State losing by a field goal at No. 1 Oregon is far better than BYU losing at home to a six-loss Kansas team. The Broncos also have a strong road win against UNLV and a home victory versus Washington State."

Boise State must now hold the line to have a change in college football history. They finish the season by taking on Wyoming and Oregon State.

The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History Gallery Credit: Marco