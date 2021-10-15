Boise State Football’s 5 Keys to Victory [Photos]

Boise State Football looks to add to its exciting win over BYU last week, returning home to take on the Air Force Falcons Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State has had success against the Falcons at Albertsons Stadium winning most of the games on the Blue.

BSU will have to guard against a letdown after the Bronco's big win in Provo last week. The team went from being written off by the fans to possibly winning the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference. Experts call the game Saturday on the Blue as Air Force could be overlooked by both the players and the coaches.

5 Keys to Boise State Beating Air Force We look at five keys to the game that will determine whether or not the Broncos continue their winning ways or Air Force walks away with a win on the Blue.

The Academy is 5-1 this season and 2-1 in the conference. Once again, they feature a running attack that is second to known led by using the intricate triple-option offense. Boise State has struggled during the Harsin years in stopping the Falcon offense because so few teams use it, making it extremely challenging to prepare for.

The Falcons rushing offense is number one in the country, while its passing game is ranked at 128th. The Falcons are not built as a comeback team. They look to get the lead and, just like a good MMA Fighter, ground and pound you. If Boise State gets a lead, it could be a long day for the Falcons. Boise State will look to continue to try to manufacture a running game by committee.

We've seen the offense use the quarterback, several receivers, and running backs out of different formations in hopes of gaining more yards per carrying. An off-season decision will have to be made to scrap the RPO (Run, Pass, Option) offense or stick with it. Historically the Broncos have relied on a more motion-based offense to confound opposing defenses.

