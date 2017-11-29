Boise State Linebacker Wins Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year
The Mountain West has revealed their annual list of the best players in the conference. Boise State Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is the conference's Defensive Player of the year. He joins fellow Broncos Kellen Moore and Brett Rypien who've been recognized by the Mountain West for their play. Moore won the Offensive Player of the Year in 2013 and Rypien was the Freshman of the Year in 2015.
Vander Esch led the Broncos with 113 tackles which was third in the conference. His work is credited with helping Boise State getting back to the Mountain West Championship. The Broncos host Fresno State this Saturday. Kickoff time is 5:45pm and can be seen on ESPN.
Other Broncos making the Mountain West First Team: Cedric Wilson WR, Jake Roh TE, Mason Hampton OL, Curtis Weaver DL, Tyler Horton DB.
Second team honors go to: Brett Rypien QB, Archie Lewis OL, Avery Williams KR/PR, Jabriel Frazier DL, David Moa DL, Kekoa Nawahine DB.
Honorable Mention Broncos: Ezra ClevelandOL, Haden Hoggarth PK, Alexander Mattison RB, Tyson Maeva LB, Durrant Mile DL, John Molchon OL DeAndre Pierce DB.