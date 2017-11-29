The Mountain West has revealed their annual list of the best players in the conference. Boise State Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is the conference's Defensive Player of the year. He joins fellow Broncos Kellen Moore and Brett Rypien who've been recognized by the Mountain West for their play. Moore won the Offensive Player of the Year in 2013 and Rypien was the Freshman of the Year in 2015.