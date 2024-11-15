Boise State Must Avoid a Major Upset This Weekend

It won't be long before we'll all be missing college football. It's been an indescribable run for the Boise State Broncos. The team's only loss was to the number one team in the country, the Oregon Ducks. The Broncos could get either a first-round bye or a home game at Albertsons Stadium. ￼

However, many in the national media have begun to doubt whether the Broncos can keep their winning streak alive. The team's unimpressive win against Nevada cost the Broncos a few spots on the AP Top 25.

Only #1 Oregon (10-0), #7 BYU (9-0), and #16 Army remain undefeated. Remember that Oregon needed a punt and a kick return for touchdowns and a last-second field goal to beat Boise State.

The Broncos are heavily favored, but so were Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Miami before they fell to lesser-ranked teams. San Jose nearly beat the Broncos last year at home before the team rebounded to win a 35-27 thriller.

San Jose has an excellent passing attack, which has been a weakness for the Broncos this season. Boise State has compensated for a weak secondary by overloading the opponent's offensive line. No team has been effectively able to counter the enormous pressure from the defensive line and linebackers.

Sports Illustrated reveals how the game will be won or lost:

San Jose State is averaging 332.3 yards per game passing, good for fifth in the country. The Broncos rank 110th nationally in pass defense at 247.1 yards allowed per game.

Spartans senior wide receiver Nick Nash has 86 catches for 1,156 yards and 13 touchdowns. Nash leads the country in receptions and TDs and is second in receiving yards.

By winning its last three games, Boise State can finish this historical season and secure millions of dollars in exposure and marketing. However, a loss will derail any chances at the first postseason of the twelve-team college football playoff.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Net.

