Another week of exciting football action, and that means Boise State plays Fresno State Saturday on the Blue. The team has had a great run since opening losses to USF and Notre Dame. The Broncos face the last two most difficult tests of the season, playing Fresno this week and then San Diego State after the bye.

The good news for Boise State fans is that the team will be playing at 130pm on Saturday, sparing Bronco Nation another cold, late-night game. The game will be on FS1, competing with Georgia taking on Florida and other big-time games.

The NFL Broncos continue their work season with plenty of action this weekend. Let's take a look at where you can find your former Broncos now playing in the NFL.

Boise's beloved Ashton Jeanty returns, taking on Jacksonville on Fox at 205 p.m. The former Bronco, Ezra Cleveland, will join him in playing for the Jags. In his first seven games, Jeanty has totaled 531 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns. He has 384 yards after contact, 113 yards after catch, and 32 missed tackles forced.

Saint Coach Kellen Moore's team will also be on Fox at 205pm going up against the dangerous Los Angeles Rams.

Scott Matlock will get the early game as his Chargers take on the Titans on CBS at 11 am. He has started three straight games for the team.

Hard-hitting JL Skinner and the red-hot Denver Broncos will be at Houston on CBS at 11 am.

A big test for Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills, who will be trying to tame the recent resurgent Kansas City Chiefs at 225pm on CBS.

Thursday's early-week action on Amazon Prime will feature Cedrick Wilson Jr. and the Miami Dolphins looking for another win against the Baltimore Ravens. Action starts at 615pm.

Finally, the Monday night game features former Broncos as Seattle Seahawks (George Holani, DeMarcus Lawrence) at Washington Commanders (John Bates, Jeremy McNichols) – NBC, 6:20 pm.

