As more than 5,000 members of Bronco Nation travel to support the Blue during their big showdown Saturday against Notre Dame, Sunday is another big week for former Broncos.

Several former Broncos have continued their football careers by making significant contributions to their respective NFL teams. There are currently twelve former Boise State players in the NFL. Some are significant contributors, while others play a more supportive role.

No need to worry about finding out where your favorite player is playing on Sunday. Thanks to Boise State Athletics, we have the times and places where you can see your favorites.

Let's begin with Ashton Jeanty. His Raiders play the Indianapolis Colts at 11 am on Fox. Mr. Jeanty has returned to his distinctive stance and had a breakout game last week.

Josh Allen's favorite weapon, Khalil Shakir's Buffalo Bills, get the NBC prime time treatment, taking on the New England Patriots.

Coach Kellen Moore's New Orleans Saints get a shot at the New York Giants at 11 am on CBS.

JL Skinner's Denver Broncos will entertain the Super Bowl Champs, Philadelphia Eagles, at 11 am on CBS.

A battle of former Broncos on different teams as the Seattle Seahawks (George Holani, DeMarcus Lawrence) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CBS, 2:05 pm.

Tennessee Titans (John Ojukwu) at Arizona Cardinals – CBS, 2:05 pm.

Three former Broncos take the field in an East against West showdown featuring the Los Angeles Chargers (Scott Matlock) vs. the Washington Commanders (John Bates, Jeremy McNichols) – FOX, 2:25 pm.

Hopefully, the Cincinnati Bengals will start Brett Rypien vs. the Detroit Lions – FOX, 2:25 pm.

And here's your Monday Night Football matchup, Jacksonville Jaguars (Ezra Cleveland) vs. Kansas City Chiefs – ABC/ESPN, 6:15 pm.

