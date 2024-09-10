Boise State Prepares for Home Opener Against Portland State

Boise State football returns home next week after a strong start to the college football season. The Broncos showcased their dominance against Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt and despite a close loss to Oregon, the national media has taken notice of their potential for the college football playoffs.

We'll see if Boise State is an excellent team or if Oregon was overrated, believing its preseason hype. Next week's opponent, Portland State, is a Big Sky school that should offer the Broncos the opportunity to get a lot of players involved in the game.

Historically, Boise State does not draw well at home when a big-name opponent is not visiting Albertsons Stadium. The team will sell out if Oregon or TCU comes to town, but not so much if New Mexico or Utah State comes to town.

Boise State stands out as one of the most unique schools in the country. Its football team garners more television money than any other Mountain West Conference School.

The Broncos are a major draw in the Group of Five schools, regularly outperforming most Power Four schools in television ratings. This success is a testament to the Boise State national brand, a legacy created by Chris Petersen, the Statue of Liberty, and Kellen Moore.

Home attendance is a big issue for college football games across the country. Fans do not want to spend their hard-earned money on a team that's not well known.

Boise State understands that attendance at every home game must improve. The athletic department continues to raise money to enhance the in-game experience. Although the team gets more money than most, the stadium still lacks the basic amenities of other college football programs nationwide.

Thankfully, local fans can watch the game on FS1 at 7:45 pm.

