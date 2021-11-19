Boise State Prepares to Say Goodbye to Beloved Receiver

Boise State hasn't had the kind of football season that the program is used to. The team hasn't even flirted with the Top 25 rankings, they got off to the slowest start in about a decade per the program's standards, and there is absolutely NO discussion about the Broncos getting into a major bowl game.

Speaking of bowl games, they're sliding by into bowl eligibility and will most likely end up playing at home in the Idaho Potato Bowl. Look, Boise is behind these Broncos win or lose--but it hasn't been a great year.

According to Boise State football expert B.J. Rains, fan-favorite running back George Holani will be returning and the future of star safety known for his intense tackling and hitting skills, JL Skinner is still up in the air.

Here's to hoping next years Broncos take another step towards returning Boise State Football to the big stage.

