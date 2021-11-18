Boise State Seeks To Squash Big City Coffee Lawsuit

To the surprise of no one, Boise State University is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed against them by Big City Coffee. Public Universities that have made staff cuts due to Covid cannot afford to pay a ten million dollar payout. Idaho Education News has an excellent summary of Boise State's response to the Big City Lawsuit.

The optics are just terrible in this case for Boise State. No one in Idaho is anti-police. The thin blue line flag rivals the Boise State flags on cars, homes, and trucks throughout the area. Does anyone believe that a jury in Ada County would not be sympathetic to the owners of Big City Coffee?

If you believe Boise State, they did not force Big City Coffee off their campus. Let's give them that point; however, did Boise State allow its students to lobby to push out Big City effectively? Didn't Doctor Tromp state publicly that all views are welcome? Did anyone in the administration seek to defend the coffee company openly? Hasn't the legislature cut the budget of Boise State and other public universities in Idaho over concerns over the curriculum?

Boise State would be better served to hire the fictional fixer Michael Clayton to make this lawsuit disappear. How many times have we seen extensive public or private institutions roll over the little guy? Or, to put it in sports terms, Boise State is Oklahoma, and Big City is the Broncos. We all know how that outcome played out on the field. Let's hope an embarrassing outcome will be avoided in the courtroom.