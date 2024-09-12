Boise State University Joins The Pac 12: What It Means For Fans

Just when we thought the college football season couldn't get any more unpredictable, Boise State announced in a press release this morning that it's leaving the Mountain West Conference.

The move from the Mountain West is welcomed but expensive. The Mountain West will command a high price for anyone who wishes to move on. Boise State's move follows multiple reports that the Pac 12, Oregon State, and Washington State have targeted Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Fresno State as teams they would invite to rebuild the Pac 12.

"What a great day to be a Bronco!" said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. "I extend my gratitude to Dr. Tromp, our Office of General Counsel, and the many members of our state board, university, and athletics leadership groups who contributed to this process.

We evaluated this move from many angles and considered it with our head and our heart, and most importantly, with our 350+ student-athletes in mind. When it came down to making the final decision, we chose this path because it puts Boise State in the best position for success, and is in the best interest of this university and community.

From the storytelling opportunities with Pac-12 Enterprises to recruiting and revenue opportunities, we feel this best aligns with our department's goal of elevating its national reputation through competitive excellence and aggressively moves us into What's Next. We won't ever stop!"

Boise State will not be moving to the Pac-12 alone. The Bleacher Report reports that Colorado State, San Diego State, and Fresno State are also on their way to the Pac-12.

HOW MUCH MONEY WILL IT COST TO LEAVE THE MOUNTAIN WEST?

“Boise State University has excelled across every metric by which we are measured, from the lab to the classroom to the field of play. We have shattered records for research awards, graduation numbers and philanthropic giving. Our exciting trajectory matched by the prowess of our storied athletic programs makes this the moment to advance to the Pac-12 conference,” said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president.

The four Mountain West teams will join the new Pac 12 on July 1 2026. The move has to be approved by the Idaho State Board of Education.

Jeramiah Dickey Address Bronco Nation

Good morning, Bronco Nation!

Today is a transformational day.

When we set the course for Boise State with the What's Next Initiative back in 2021, we envisioned a future for the Broncos where we worked for the future we wanted, not what we were left with. Today, we took a huge step towards that future.

We are beyond excited to formally accept the invitation to join the Pac-12 Conference and be a part of this reimagined league with Oregon State and Washington State, as well as our fellow partner schools Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, effective July 1, 2026. Pending approval of the full agreement by the Idaho State Board of Education.

We evaluated this move from many angles and considered it with our head and our heart, and most importantly, with our 350+ student-athletes in mind. I extend my gratitude to Dr. Tromp, our Office of General Counsel, and the many members of the Idaho State Board of Education, university, and athletics leadership groups who contributed to this process. When it came down to making the final decision, we chose this path because it puts Boise State in the best position for success. We have always chosen that path, and this one was no different.

College athletics is a relationship-based industry, and this decision was not easy from that perspective. We are grateful for the relationships in the Mountain West Conference for the last 13+ years, and we look forward to being proud members and great partners through the end of our time in the conference.

From a competitive excellence standpoint, we have celebrated 32 team conference championships and 78 individual conference titles since joining the Mountain West. We are second in the Mountain West in total team championships across football, men's basketball and women's basketball. We are also one of two teams to have won a conference title in each of football, men's basketball, women's basketball, women's soccer, volleyball and softball since 2011-12, our first year in the Mountain West.

Nationally, we are one of four schools in the last three years to qualify for a bowl game and reach the NCAA Tournament in men's basketball. We have won seven national championships in the last 13 years.

In other words, we believe our success in athletic competition shows we are ready for What's Next. We are a national brand, and we do not shy away from that and what that means for us going forward.

College athletics has undergone incredible change over the last few years. We as Broncos are not ones to stand on the sidelines. We are always forward-thinking and constantly evaluating what can help set us apart for the betterment of our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, our university, our community – and our future.

There are several questions yet to be answered, and we have a strong direction with time to build something epic. I have faith in our staff and Bronco Nation, and I will always bet on us.

